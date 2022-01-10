IDBI Bank announces offering of products benchmarking to Alternative Reference Rates

As per the press release, the bank has already undertaken transactions benchmarking to ARRs through its IBU GIFT City Branch and India Operations. According to the press release, to continue serving its clients unhindered in the transition from LIBOR to different Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs), the bank undertook extensive preparation to manage various modifications in its systems and processes. The statement added that during the transition phase, bank continuously engaged with its clients to keep them abreast of the market developments on transition away from LIBOR.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}