IDBI Bank announces special festive offers for its customers. Details here

IDBI Bank announces special festive offers for its customers. Details here

IDBI Bank envisages that its offerings would reverberate with the spirit of celebration of every Indian household.Premium
IDBI Bank envisages that its offerings would reverberate with the spirit of celebration of every Indian household.
 Updated: 06 Oct 2021, 12:47 PM IST

Mumbai: To ring in the string of Indian festivals, IDBI Bank, on the occasion of its Foundation week unfolded its retail asset products i.e. Auto loans, Education loans and Home loans, with augmented features.

To forge a connection with lifestyle decisions that assume auspicious significance, IDBI Bank unveiled ‘i_zoomdrive’ auto loans. This loan for new cars and igh-end bikes offers features like quick processing, attractive interest rates, 100% financing for specific segments and zero penalties on part / pre-closure that sets it apart from its peers.

The Bank also unveiled ‘i_learn’ education loans to empower the ambitions of young Indians. The product covers a wide range of education courses including Specialized courses, Overseas courses with higher tenure, higher loan amounts and flexible repayment options.

An attractive festive offer for Home loans with added features for customer delight, nil Processing fees, quick processing and flexible repayment options to fulfil one’s dream of owning a home was also announced on the occasion.

With this, IDBI Bank envisages that its offerings would reverberate with the spirit of celebration of every Indian household.

