IDBI Bank clarifies on reports of Sanghavi Exports defaulting large loans

"It has been brought to the notice of IDBI Bank that a news article is in circulation stating that a default of ₹6,710 crore has been made by a Diamantaire group to IDBI Bank. The news item further mentioned the name of M/s Sanghavi Exports International Pvt. Ltd., which is a Non-Performing Account (NPA) with the Bank. The Bank hereby advises that the news item contains certain factual inaccuracies," the lender informed the stock exchanges.

