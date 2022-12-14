IDBI Bank disinvestment: Govt extends bid submission deadline till 7 January

IDBI Bank disinvestment: Govt extends bid submission deadline till 7 January1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
- LIC and the government currently hold 49.24% and 45.48% stakes respectively in IDBI Bank
The Centre has extended the deadline to submit preliminary bids for the IDBI Bank privatization to 7 January on Wednesday.
The Centre has extended the deadline to submit preliminary bids for the IDBI Bank privatization to 7 January on Wednesday.
The government and LIC together are looking to sell 60.72% of IDBI Bank and had invited bids from potential buyers in October. The last date for submission of the initial bids was 16 December.
The government and LIC together are looking to sell 60.72% of IDBI Bank and had invited bids from potential buyers in October. The last date for submission of the initial bids was 16 December.
In a notice, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the last date for submission of EoI is January 7, 2023, instead of December 16, 2022.
Also, the last date for submission of physical copies of the EoIs has been extended to January 14, from December 23.
The Centre will divest a 30.48% stake and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will offload 30.24% in IDBI Bank. After the stake sale, the government's and LIC's stake jointly will come down to 34%, from currently 94.72%.
LIC and the government currently hold 49.24% and 45.48% stakes respectively in IDBI Bank. The remaining 5.28% stake is with the public.
Earlier, DIPAM had said that the potential buyers should have a minimum net worth of ₹22,500 crore and must report a net profit in three out of the last five years to qualify to bid for the bank. In addition, a maximum of four members would be permitted in a consortium.
Also, the successful bidder would be required to mandatorily lock in at least 40% of the equity capital for five years from the date of acquisition.
Mint has reported that the IDBI Bank sale might be a two-stage process.
In the first stage, bidders who meet the initial eligibility criteria must clear a ‘fit and proper' assessment by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and get security clearance from the home ministry. Qualified bidders have to next sign a confidentiality agreement with the government and proceed to the second stage, where financial bids will be sought.
Shares of IDBI bank were trading at ₹57.15 apiece, down 1.64% over the previous close on the BSE.