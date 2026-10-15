IDBI Bank employees' service conditions, pension benefits fully protected: Dipam secretary

Harsh Kumar
4 min read15 Oct 2026, 10:27 PM IST
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Arunish Chawla, secretary, Dipam.
Summary
The IDBI Bank would continue to operate under the existing framework of company and labour laws, says Arunish Chawla, secretary, DIPAM. 

The government has assured that IDBI Bank employees’ service conditions and pension benefits will be fully protected following the lender’s 52,878 crore strategic disinvestment, with a dedicated pension fund already set aside to safeguard retirees’ interests, Arunish Chawla, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), told Mint on Thursday.

The assurance comes amid bank unions' opposition to the proposed privatization of IDBI Bank, in which the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are selling a combined 60.72% stake to Fairfax Financial Holdings. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the divestment on Wednesday.

“The service conditions of all existing employees will be fully protected. The bank also has pensioners, and their pension benefits will be protected. A dedicated pension fund has been set aside for this purpose. Hence, the employees and pensioners have nothing to fear,” Chawla said.

Also Read | IDBI Bank stake sale: Should FD holders and savings account customers worry?

He explained that IDBI Bank is being strategically restructured as a going concern, with LIC, its present promoter, set to be replaced by the strategic buyer as the future promoter. The bank would continue to operate under the existing framework of company and labour laws, he said.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of bank employee organizations, has opposed the transaction and called upon its constituent unions and members to observe a black badge protest on 16 October 2026.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the forum opposed what it described as the “privatization and foreignization” of IDBI Bank, arguing that the lender had returned to profitability.

On government assurances

Chawla said IDBI Bank would remain a board-run company, with the incoming promoter and management continuing negotiations with the respective employee associations. “The bank is being strategically restructured as a going concern. It will continue to be a board-run company,” he said.

He added that existing legal remedies would remain available to employees even after the change in ownership.

"If there is any grievance, there are labour courts. Even today, the banking company is run under company law and labour law. It will continue to be run under company law and labour law," Chawla said.

Under the government-approved transaction terms, the Centre will divest its 30.48% stake, while LIC will sell 30.24%, bringing the combined stake sale to 60.72%. The transaction has been valued at 52,878 crore, at 81 per share.

On the transaction timeline, Chawla said the successful bidder would need clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before the share purchase agreement could be signed.

"After RBI has cleared the successful bidder, the share purchase agreement will be signed, and the deal will hopefully be closed in the current fiscal year," he said.

Also Read | IDBI officers’ forum opposes majority stake sale to Fairfax, demands review

The government is hopeful of completing the transaction by 31 March 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and the remaining formalities.

On concerns raised by minority shareholders, Chawla said their interests would also remain protected, as the strategic buyer would be required to make an open offer following the signing of the share purchase agreement.

He added that the regulator had directed LIC to reduce its residual shareholding from 19% to 15%, making an additional 4% public float available to retail investors.

Explaining the government's decision not to retain board representation despite continuing as a minority shareholder, Chawla said both the government and LIC intended to become public shareholders rather than remain promoters.

“We want a clean deal. We will get off the board. The strategic buyer will run it. There will be no interference from our side,” he said.

Chawla said responsibility for running the bank and providing capital from time to time would rest with the new promoter, which would have the freedom to take the lender forward.

On valuation

Defending the valuation process, he said two independent methodologies—the market multiple method and the asset valuation method—were used to determine the benchmark price against which qualified bids were evaluated.

He said the winning bid was above both the benchmark price and the individual fair valuations and was subsequently adjudged reasonable and approved.

Describing the deal as the biggest-ever strategic transaction, Chawla said it would also represent the largest foreign direct investment in India's financial sector.

Also Read | IDBI Bank stake sale: How Fairfax deal will impact LIC and IDBI share price?

On the broader disinvestment programme, he said the strategic restructuring of central public sector enterprises would continue, and the existing pipeline would be taken to its logical conclusion.

However, when asked whether more public sector banks could be privatized, Chawla declined to comment, saying the matter fell under another department. “We will keep the momentum going,” he said.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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