Home / Industry / Banking /  IDBI Bank hikes FD rates by 25 bps, promising up to 7.15% effective from today
Back

The private sector lender IDBI Bank has hiked its interest rates on domestic fixed deposits (FDs) of less than 2 Cr. After the adjustment, the bank raised the interest rates on a variety of tenors ranging from 3 years to 5 years by up to 25 bps. The bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 6.25% for the general public and from 3.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens. IDBI Bank promises a maximum interest rate of 7.15% for the general public and 7.65% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 444 days. According to the bank's official website, the new FD rates take effect on April 12, 2023.

IDBI Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3% on fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 30 days, while IDBI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.35% on deposits that mature in 31 to 45 days. The interest rates offered by IDBI Bank will remain at 4.25% for deposits held for 46 to 90 days and 4.75% for deposits held for 91 to 6 months. Deposits that mature in 6 months, 1 day to 1 year will still earn interest at a rate of 5.50%, and those that mature in 1 year to 2 years (except 444 days) will still earn interest at a rate of 6.75%.

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 6.50% on deposits maturing in 2 to 3 years, and IDBI Bank has raised its interest rate by 25 basis points from 6.25% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years. The interest rate on tax-saving fixed deposits maturing in 5 years has been raised by 25 basis points from 6.25% to 6.50%, while IDBI Bank will continue to give a 6.25% interest rate on deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years.

IDBI Bank FD Rates
View Full Image
IDBI Bank FD Rates (idbibank.in)

The bank introduced the "Amrit Mahotsav FD" scheme for retail investors on April 1st, 2023, promising returns of 7.65% for senior citizens and 7.15% for the general public. The plan has a 444-day term, and premature withdrawal and closure are permissible. On the scheme, staff & senior citizen rates are not applicable to NRO & NRE term Deposits and all other term deposit features, terms, and conditions will stay the same and apply to the Amrit Mahotsav FD of IDBI Bank.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vipul Das
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout