IDBI Bank hikes interest rate on fixed deposits. Check latest FD rates here2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 12:50 PM IST
- IDBI Bank has also introduced a limited period special 500 days fixed deposit (FD) scheme
Listen to this article
IDBI Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits across various tenors with effect from today, August 22, 2022. The Bank is now offering the highest rate of 6.55% on select tenors. The bank has kept the interest rates unchanged on FDs maturing in 7-14, 15-30 days and 10 years to 20 years.