IDBI Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits across various tenors with effect from today, August 22, 2022. The Bank is now offering the highest rate of 6.55% on select tenors. The bank has kept the interest rates unchanged on FDs maturing in 7-14, 15-30 days and 10 years to 20 years.

After todays' hike, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.35 %, 3.75%, 4%, 4.3% and 4.75% on deposits maturing in 31-45 days, 46- 60 days, 61-90 days, 91-6 months and 6 months 1 day to 270 days respectively.

On deposits maturing in 271 days upto 1 year, IDBI Bank is giving 4.8% and on FDs maturing in 1 year to leass than 18 month, the bank will give 5.60%.

For term deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years, IDBI Bank will give an interest rate of 5.8%.

IDBI Bank interest rate on term deposits (w.e.f. August 22, 2022)

31-45 days 3.35

46- 60 days 3.75

61-90 days 4.00

91-6 months 4.30

6 months 1 day to 270 days 4.75

1 year 5.60

> 1 Year to < 18 Months 5.60

18 Months to < 30 Months 5.65

30 Months to < 3 Years 5.70

3 years to < 5years 5.75

5 years 5.80

> 5 years to 7 years 5.80

>7 years to 10 years 5.80

IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Scheme

Resident senior citizen customers will get an enhanced interest rate of 25 bps over and above existing additional rate of 50 bps per annum (total mark-up 75 bps over Card Rate).

Eligible RTD tenures: Greater than 1 year up to 10 years.

Scheme Validity: Till 30th September, 2022.

The additional rate will be available on fresh deposits opened as well as deposits renewed during the scheme period.

All other features of term deposit as well as terms and conditions shall remain unchanged and are applicable for the above scheme also.

IDBI Bank announces Limited Period Special 500 Days special FD scheme

The Bank has also introduced a limited period special 500 days deposit under the Amrit Mahotsav FD scheme, offering a peak rate of 6.70%. The Amrit Mahotsav offer is a limited offer available up to September 30, 2022.

Further, a special bucket of 500 days for US Dollar designated FCNR (B) deposits is also introduced offering a peak rate of 3.63%.

Most banks are increasing their deposit rates these days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate hike announcements to tame the rising inflation.