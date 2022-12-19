IDBI Bank hikes rates on retail FDs, extends special deposit till March 20233 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 06:17 PM IST
The interest rate on retail term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr has been hiked at the private sector lender IDBI Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 19, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.00% for senior citizens. The bank has also extended the Naman Senior Citizen Deposit Scheme from December 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023.