IDBI Bank hikes rates on retail FDs, extends special deposit till March 2023

IDBI Bank FD Rates

The bank now offers a 3.00% interest rate on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 30 days, while IDBI Bank is now offering a 3.35% interest rate on deposits that mature in the next 31 to 45 days. For deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days, IDBI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.25%, while for deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day to 270 days, IDBI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.25%. Deposits that mature in 271 days to less than a year will now earn interest at a rate of 5.50%, while those that mature in a year to 2 years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 6.50% on FDs maturing in 2 to 3 years, while IDBI Bank is also offering an interest rate of 6.25% on FDs maturing in 3 to 10 years.