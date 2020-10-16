IDBI Bank launches banking services on WhatsApp for seamless customer experience

Following the latest trends, IDBI Bank on Friday introduced the banking services on WhatsApp for its customers. "This launch is a part of sustained initiatives the Bank has taken to enable the customers to access banking services remotely at their convenience," the bank said.

WhatsApp Banking service will be offered through a dedicated WhatsApp verified number ensuring end to end encryption, the bank added. The bank customers will be able to avail various essential banking services such as account balance information, last five transactions, request for a cheque book and an email statement, Interest Rates through newly launched WhatsApp banking services. The details of the IDBI Bank branches or ATMs in the vicinity will also be available via WhatsApp.

"IDBI Bank has always focused on taking initiatives that adds to the customer convenience in availing seamless banking experience. Launch of banking services on WhatsApp is yet another initiative in this direction," said Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank during the launch.

"IDBI Bank aims at creating ease of accessibility and convenience for its customers by offering an instant solution to their immediate basic banking needs from the comfort and safety of their homes," he further added.

Last month, IDBI Bank "implemented the new feature of document embedding facility with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee messages over SFMS platform of IFTAS through its middleware application i@Connect-SFMS developed by IDBI Intech Limited," the bank said.

"The new feature will ease the current process of manual verification, reconciliation, reduce frauds, and enable documentary evidence for all the parties involved in the transaction," the bank added.

Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India. In an effort to further digitise the financial transactions and to secure the financial communication system, IFTAS has introduced the feature of document embedding, along with Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee messages.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via