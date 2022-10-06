IDBI Bank launches many digital solutions on its 59th Foundation Day

IDBI Bank has also launched DigiKCC platform for digitization of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan process to make it more convenient for borrowers. As per the press release, the DigiKCC platform has built-in capabilities for scrutiny of loan applications to enable an end-to-end digital experience. The bank is introducing this in Maharashtra and will gradually extended it to other states where digitization of land records is streamlined. The bank has also launched a Warehouse Receipt Processing System or WPS for an integrated digital solution for loans against warehouse receipts.