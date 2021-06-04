IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank has invited applications to fill one post of information technology (IT) head on contract basis. The initial tenure for the post is three years but can be extended up to five years.

The last date of receiving of applications is June 16. Interested candidates can send their applications to — recruitment@idbi.co.in on or before June 16.

IDBI Bank jobs: Key requirements

Post Qualification Work Experience: For the post, the candidate needs to have overall work experience of 20 years in the field of information technology, of which at least 10 years should be at a senior level, preferably in an IT unit of a bank or financial institution.

According to the notification, the candidate will be responsible for the entire IT operations and IT infrastructure of the bank, including digitisation of the entire gamut of banking operations, identification of security threats, overseeing systems development and others.

Educational Qualification: Applicant needs to have full-time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics and Telecommunications/Computer Science/Electronics and Electrical/Information Technology/Electronics and Communication or Master’s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India.

Age: Minimum age to apply for the post is 45 years and the maximum is 55 years.

Annual package: The approximate annual CTC (cost to company) will be ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore ( ₹100 lakh).

"Candidates fulfilling required eligibility criteria may send their application to recruitment@idbi.co.in on or before June 16, 2021," Bank said.

Interested candidates can go through the detailed notification posted on the website.

Place of Posting: The candidate is likely to be posted in Mumbai. However, the bank reserves the right to post as per Bank’s requirement.

How to find notification

Visit - https://www.idbibank.in/index.asp

Click on 'Careers' tab on Home Page

Click on 'Current Openings'

Click on 'Detailed Advertisement' under Appointment of Head – Information Technology

