IDBI Bank revises FD rates, introduces new Amrit Mahotsav FD scheme of 444 days with up to 7.65% interest rate2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- For fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, the private sector lender IDBI Bank has revised its interest rates.
For fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, the private sector lender IDBI Bank has revised its interest rates. The new rates are in effect as of April 1st, 2023, according to the bank's official website. As a result of the news, the bank has launched the "Amrit Mahotsav FD" scheme for its retail investors, offering returns of 7.65% for elderly individuals and 7.15% for the general public. The bank currently guarantees interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years of 3.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×