IDBI Bank revises FD rates, introduces new Amrit Mahotsav FD scheme of 444 days with up to 7.65% interest rate

IDBI Bank FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.00% on fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 30 days, while IDBI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.35% on deposits that mature in 31 to 45 days. The current interest rates offered by IDBI Bank are 4.25% for deposits held for 46 to 90 days and 4.75% for deposits held for 91 to 6 months. Deposits that mature in 6 months, 1 day to 1 year will earn interest at a rate of 5.50%, and those that mature in 1 year to 2 years (except 444 Days), will earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 6.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 2 to 3 years, while IDBI Bank is also offering an interest rate of 6.25% on deposits maturing in 3 to 10 years.