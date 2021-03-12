IDBI Bank’s exit from PCA sparks hope for three banks

Since then, net NPA ratios of all three have improved after setting aside substantial provisions to cover bad loans. However, there is a catch. If proforma net NPAs are taken into account, Central Bank of India, at 6.58%, does not qualify for an exit since 6% is the threshold set by RBI. Proforma bad loans show the percentage of assets that would have been classified as NPA if not for a 3 September Supreme Court order that temporarily halted such classification. While IOB qualifies on the net NPA front even on a proforma basis, Kolkata-based UCO Bank has not disclosed the number in the notes to its fiscal third-quarter financial results.