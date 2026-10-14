IDBI Bank sale: Govt releases FAQs on Fairfax deal, board exit and valuation

The central government on Wednesday approved the long-pending deal to privatise IDBI Bank and reduce state ownership of the commercial lender, with Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings set to acquire a 60.72% stake in the bank for about ₹53,000 crore ($5.5 billion). The deal, the largest in the banking sector, was described by the Union Cabinet as the 'strategic restructuring' of IDBI Bank.
The government's stake in the bank will fall from 45.5% to 15%, while Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) holding will decline from 49.2% to 19%.
Under the terms of the deal approved by the Union Cabinet, both existing co-promoters will entirely withdraw their nominee directors from the bank’s board of directors.
IDBI Bank, which had been grappling with poor financial health for years, was placed under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in 2017. Two years later, LIC infused ₹21,624 crore into the lender in exchange for preferential shares, acquiring a controlling stake in the bank.
This reduced the government's stake to below 51%, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reclassify IDBI Bank as a private-sector bank.
The deal, signed on Wednesday, has prompted multiple queries about India's biggest cross-border bank transaction. The government has sought to address these through a release issued by the Ministry of Finance.
While describing the strategic buyer for IDBI Bank Ltd, the finance ministry said: "M/s 10955230 Canada Inc. (parent entity M/s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.) has been approved as the Strategic Buyer for IDBI Bank Ltd."
Explaining the split between the central government and LIC, the ministry said that 60.72% of IDBI Bank Ltd's total shareholding was being sold through the transaction, comprising the 30.48% stake held by the Government of India (GoI) and the 30.24% stake held by LIC. The proceeds will be divided in the same proportion.
The government asserted that the deal would generate positive sentiment around economic reforms.
"The IDBI Bank, post-privatisation, would be able to generate funds without any dependence on government assistance, as has been the experience in the past. It is expected that the strategic buyer will infuse private capital, bring in new technology and better management practices, which will help enhance its business potential and make it more competitive for both credit and deposit growth," the ministry said.
The ministry said IDBI Bank's stock price was volatile during the valuation period, fluctuating between ₹61.01 and ₹118.38. It said the stock's limited trading activity made its market price an unreliable indicator of the bank's intrinsic value. Therefore, the ministry used the market multiple method to determine the bank's fair market value, based on the closing accounts of all public sector banks as of 31 March 2026.
The asset valuation for the deal included both tangible and intangible assets, including land and properties, along with liabilities, to determine the enterprise's fair net asset value as of 31 March 2026, based on IDBI Bank's audited accounts.
The acquisition, which has been in the making for over four years, will see Fairfax take control of IDBI Bank in India's biggest cross-border bank deal.
Fairfax will offer ₹81 per share for IDBI Bank, above the benchmark price of ₹75.99 per share determined by the government based on fair valuations, Indian officials said in a statement.
Shares of IDBI Bank closed at ₹90.44 apiece, up 9% on the day. The announcement came after the close of trading.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.