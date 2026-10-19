IDBI Bank staff to hold hunger strike on November 2-3 against privatisation, proposed Fairfax sale

The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE) has announced a nationwide, two-day hunger strike on November 2 and 3 to oppose the proposed privatisation of IDBI Bank Ltd. The union has urged the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to withdraw the proposed stake sale and ensure that government ownership in the lender remains at or above 51%.

In a strike notice issued on October 16 and sent to IDBI Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, the forum said protests would be held at the bank’s branches and offices across the country. It warned that the agitation could escalate into an extended or indefinite strike without any further notice if its demands were not addressed.

What are the union’s demands? The UFIOE has called on the government to abandon the proposed disinvestment and acquire at least a 6% stake in IDBI Bank, either by purchasing shares from LIC or through the open market. The move, it said, would help maintain the government’s shareholding in the lender at a minimum of 51%.

The union has argued that retaining majority ownership would be consistent with assurances given in Parliament in December 2003. It has also sought written, legally binding guarantees to safeguard employees’ existing service conditions, welfare provisions, pension entitlements and reservation policies.

Among its other demands, the forum has called for the continuation of industry-wide wage revisions and pension benefits. It has also sought an option for existing officers and employees to move to public sector banks without losing their service records, pay scales, seniority, salaries or retirement benefits.

Additionally, the union has demanded that contractual and outsourced workers employed by IDBI Bank be absorbed into the institution.

Why is the union opposing the proposed stake sale? The UFIOE has maintained that privatisation would undermine IDBI Bank’s public sector character despite the lender’s financial recovery.

It has also expressed concerns about the potential consequences of the proposed transaction for employees, depositors, farmers and small borrowers. According to the forum, the bank has played an important role in supporting industrial development and implementing government initiatives, including financial inclusion and social security schemes.

The union has appealed to bank employees, trade unions, customers, depositors and civil society groups to back its protest. While stating that it remains willing to engage in discussions with the government and the bank’s management, it warned that the strike could be extended indefinitely if the issues remain unresolved.

Government approves sale of 60.72% stake Last week, the Union Cabinet approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings for ₹52,878.08 crore.

The Finance Ministry has defended the Centre’s decision to dilute its holding in the bank, referring to the legislative history of IDBI Bank’s restructuring and a 2018 Delhi High Court judgment.