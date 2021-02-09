IDBI Bank to consider proposal for setting off accumulated losses of the bank

IDBI Bank has informed stock exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 12 February to consider and approve a proposal for setting off the accumulated losses of the bank as on April 01, 2021.

"In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a proposal for setting off the Accumulated Losses of the Bank as on April 01, 2021 in full or to such an extent as may be possible by utilizing the balance standing to the credit of Securities Premium Account of the Bank as on the said date through a Scheme prepared under Sections 66, 52 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant National Company Law Tribunal Rules, shall be considered at the meeting of Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. to be held on Friday, February 12, 2021," IDBI Bank said in a notification to exchanges.

IDBI Bank shares were trading 3% higher at ₹30.40.

The government is targeting to conclude strategic sale of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, in the next fiscal.

Besides, the initial public offering of LIC would be launched and strategic sale process of two PSU banks and one general insurance company would be initiated.

Other than IDBI Bank, a proposal of privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company will be taken up in the year 2021-22.

Life Insurance Corporation-owned IDBI Bank had reported a standalone net profit of ₹378 crore for December quarter 2020-21. The lender, which is under the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action (PCA) since May 2017, had reported a standalone net loss of ₹5,763 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, it raised equity capital of around ₹1,435.18 crore by way of QIP.

In December, IDBI Bank had sold 23% stake in life insurance venture to foreign partner Ageas for ₹507 crore.

