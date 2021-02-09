IDBI Bank to consider proposal for setting off accumulated losses of the bank

"In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a proposal for setting off the Accumulated Losses of the Bank as on April 01, 2021 in full or to such an extent as may be possible by utilizing the balance standing to the credit of Securities Premium Account of the Bank as on the said date through a Scheme prepared under Sections 66, 52 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant National Company Law Tribunal Rules, shall be considered at the meeting of Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. to be held on Friday, February 12, 2021," IDBI Bank said in a notification to exchanges.

