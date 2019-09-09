Mumbai: State-run IDBI Bank on Monday said the introduction of repo-linked retail loans would be effective from 1 October.

IDBI Bank had earlier said that it would introduce repo rate-linked home and auto loans with effect from 10 September.

However, in view of the RBI directive last week, to link all new floating rate retail loans (personal segments) to external benchmark with effect from 1 October, the introduction had been deferred, it said.

"IDBI Bank on August 30, 2019 had announced that it would introduce repo rate-linked home and auto loan with effect from September 10, 2019. However, in view of RBI directive issued on September 4, 2019, to link all new floating rate retail loans (personal segments) to external benchmark with effect from October 1, 2019, the introduction of repo-linked home loan and auto loan has been deferred," it said in a statement.

On 4 September, RBI mandated banks to link fresh retail loans to external benchmark. The move is aimed at including fresh retail and MSME loans from 1 October where home, and auto loans will get cheaper.

RBI's repo rate is one such external benchmark.

RELATED STORIES
IDBI Bank has a gross bad loan ratio of 29.12% in the June quarter of FY20. (Mint)

IDBI Bank to divest stake in insurance joint venture

2 min read . 04 Sep 2019

IDBI bank to get 9000 crore relief from Government & LIC

04 Sep 2019
Dharmendra Pradhan (left) and Prakash Javadekar address reporters after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Javadekar said the capital infusion will help IDBI Bank return to profitability (Photo: PTI)

Cabinet lends a hand to IDBI Bank, clears 9,300 crore infusion

2 min read . 03 Sep 2019
Photo: Mint

IDBI Bank launches repo-linked home, auto loans at 8.30% interest rates

1 min read . 30 Aug 2019
(Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

S&P places IDBI Bank on credit watch negative owing to capital breach

1 min read . 27 Aug 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue