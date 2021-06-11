2 min read.Updated: 11 Jun 2021, 09:02 PM ISTLivemint, Written By Mansi Jaswal( with inputs from PTI )
IDBI Bank customers will get 10% discount on ₹10,000-24,999 balance for all 12 months
IDBI bank customers will have to pay ₹5 per cheque leaf beyond 20 free leaves per year
The IDBI Bank has revised its cheque leaf charges, saving account charges and locker charges on Friday. Now, the IDBI bank customers will have to pay ₹5 per cheque leaf beyond 20 free leaves per year. Currently, customers can access as many as 60 cheque leaves without any charges in a year in the first year of account opening and 50 leaves in all the subsequent years.
However, customers holding the 'Sabka Saving Account' will not come under this and will be able to get unlimited free cheque leaves in a year, the bank said in a statement. IDBI Bank will revise the charges from July onwards.
Besides, the lender has also cut down the number of free transactions from other bank ATM per month (both financial and non financial) for JubileePlus and Supershakti accounts by half to 5 transactions.
