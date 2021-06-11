{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IDBI Bank has revised its cheque leaf charges, saving account charges and locker charges on Friday. Now, the IDBI bank customers will have to pay ₹5 per cheque leaf beyond 20 free leaves per year. Currently, customers can access as many as 60 cheque leaves without any charges in a year in the first year of account opening and 50 leaves in all the subsequent years.

For depositing cash (home and non home), the IDBI Bank has downsized the number for free facilities per month for semi-urban and rural branches to 5 each from the existing 7 and 10, respectively.

For super savings plus accounts, the free transactions in semi-urban and rural areas will be 8 each as against 10 and 12, respectively as of now.

Among others, the JubileePlus senior citizen account holders will get no discount on locker rent if the monthly average balance (MAB) is less than ₹10,000.

With the revised rules, customers will get 10% discount on ₹10,000-24,999 balance for all 12 months and 15% discount for ₹25,000 and above MAB.

Currently, the bank offers 25% discount on locker rent if ₹5,000 is maintained as AQB (average quarterly balance) in all four quarters.

Besides, the lender has also cut down the number of free transactions from other bank ATM per month (both financial and non financial) for JubileePlus and Supershakti accounts by half to 5 transactions.