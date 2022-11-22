IDFC First aims for sizeable share of startup banking pie1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 12:56 AM IST
The startup banking division, set up about 10 months ago, at IDFC First comprises 18 people
The startup banking division, set up about 10 months ago, at IDFC First comprises 18 people
MUMBAI : Private sector lender IDFC First Bank is looking for a sizable pie of the startup banking segment and has tied up with tech industry lobby group Nasscom’s centre of excellence to serve as a preferred banker for startups.