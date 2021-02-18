IDFC First Bank board approves raising up to 3,000 cr via securities

"The Board at its meeting held today approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to ₹ 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit, by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s), including but not limited to a Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement, Follow-on Public Offering or a combination thereof, subject to shareholders’ approval through a Postal Ballot process and regulatory and other approvals, as may be required under applicable law," the Bank stated in a BSE filing.

