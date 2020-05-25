Home > Industry > Banking > IDFC First Bank CEO takes 30% pay cut, 10% for senior management
IDFC First Bank CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint)
IDFC First Bank CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint)

IDFC First Bank CEO takes 30% pay cut, 10% for senior management

1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2020, 03:15 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • The bank said it has honoured all offers that were made to new hires before the pandemic including lateral and 550 management trainees. The bank has paid 100% of the FY20 variable pay to 78.2% of its employees

MUMBAI: IDFC First Bank Ltd on Monday said its senior management has volunteered to take a 10% cut in fiscal 2021 remuneration, with its chief executive officer (CEO) V Vaidyanathan taking a 30% cut in his compensation including fixed and allowances.

“Such pay cut forms part of the bank’s austerity measures which start at the top," said a bank statement quoting Vaidyanathan.

The bank said it has honoured all offers that were made to new hires before the pandemic including lateral and 550 management trainees. It hapaid 100% of the variable pay to 78.2% of its employees for FY20 despite the arrival of the pandemic.

“Variable pay for FY20 was cut more, progressively, for employees with greater seniority, and bonus for senior management was cut by 65% of the eligible amount," it said, adding that its employees voluntarily contributed one day’s salary totalling 3.29 crore to the PM Cares Fund. That apart, the bank also contributed 5 crore to the the fund.

“In addition, Vaidyanathan personally contributed 47 lakh to covid-19 relief, including 25 lacs to the PM Cares Fund and 5 lakh for chief ministers covid relief fund," the bank said.

Earlier this month, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd had decided to cut salaries by 10% for employees earning over 25 lakh per year. The bank had said covid-19 is wreaking havoc on the economy, which in turn will impact a financial services firm. On 29 March, Kotak Mahindra Bank committed 25 crore to the PM Cares Fund. Separately, Uday Kotak, managing director (MD) of the bank, committed another 25 crore to the fund.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Vaidyanathan says the whole ecosystem is ripe for banking with small enterprises today more than ever before because of digitalization.

What hasn’t happened in past 50 years will happen in next five: V. Vaidyanathan

7 min read . 21 Mar 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout