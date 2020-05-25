IDFC First Bank CEO takes 30% pay cut, 10% for senior management

Earlier this month, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd had decided to cut salaries by 10% for employees earning over ₹25 lakh per year. The bank had said covid-19 is wreaking havoc on the economy, which in turn will impact a financial services firm. On 29 March, Kotak Mahindra Bank committed ₹25 crore to the PM Cares Fund. Separately, Uday Kotak, managing director (MD) of the bank, committed another ₹25 crore to the fund.