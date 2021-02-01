IDFC First Bank cuts savings account interest rate to 6% from 1st February

About a month after raising the savings account interest rate to 7% for balances up to ₹1 lakh, IDFC First Bank has cut savings account interest rates to 6%. The cut applies to balances below ₹1 lakh and those above ₹1 lakh. Savings account balances up to ₹1 crore will now earn 6%. Accounts with higher levels of balances will earn progressively lower interest rates with the rate dropping to 3.5% for balances above ₹10 crore.

“The bank Is getting deposits beyond our own quarterly loan growth requirements and has excess liquidity as of today of Rs. 17,000 crore. Thus, the bank is reducing interest rates on savings accounts from 7% to 6% for deposits upto Rs. 1 crore. We are hoping to drain out certain excess liquidity during this quarter in order to save on negative drag on margins because of excess liquidity," said V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank in an earnings related press release on 30th January. Unlike fixed deposits, savings account holders do not lock in a particular rate. The savings account rate can be changed by the concerned bank at any time.

The 6% rate offered by IDFC First remains substantially above the 3% savings account interest rate offered by larger private sector rivals such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank on balances up to ₹1 lakh. These banks have the same 3% rate on balances greater than ₹1 lakh going up to ₹50 lakh. The rate rises to 3.5% on balances above ₹50 lakh. In some cases, slightly higher rates are offered for very large balances. Large public sector lenders such as SBI have rates below 3%. SBI for instance offers 2.7% on savings account balances below ₹1 lakh as well as above ₹1 lakh.

A few other new scheduled commercial banks however offer rates comparable to IDFC First. IndusInd Bank offers 6% on balances above ₹10 lakh, 5% on balances of ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh and 4% on balances up to ₹1 lakh. RBL bank offers 6.75% on balances between ₹10 lakh and ₹3 crore, 6% on balances from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh and 4.75% on balances up to ₹1 lakh. Account balances up to ₹5 lakh are protected under the government’s deposit insurance guarantee scheme if the bank in question fails. Historically however failures in scheduled commercial banks have received support from government owned entities such as the SBI bailout of Yes Bank.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via