IDFC First Bank cuts savings account interest rate to 6% from 1st February

“The bank Is getting deposits beyond our own quarterly loan growth requirements and has excess liquidity as of today of Rs. 17,000 crore. Thus, the bank is reducing interest rates on savings accounts from 7% to 6% for deposits upto Rs. 1 crore. We are hoping to drain out certain excess liquidity during this quarter in order to save on negative drag on margins because of excess liquidity," said V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank in an earnings related press release on 30th January. Unlike fixed deposits, savings account holders do not lock in a particular rate. The savings account rate can be changed by the concerned bank at any time.

