Earlier this month, IDFC First Bank reported it had been the victim of a fraud in which four of its current and former employees connived to siphon off ₹590 crore from the bank account of a Haryana government department. The theft was uncovered when the department tried to close its account with the bank and found a discrepancy between the account balance in its records and the actual balance.
Bank fraud in India: Who's really at risk?
SummaryWhile fraud doesn't pose a systemic threat to India's banking system, there are significant and ever-present risks at the customer level, as the ₹590-crore fraud at IDFC First Bank shows.
