Bank fraud in India: Who's really at risk?

Interestingly, for both HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, the number of cases of fraud is high (next only to SBI) but the total amount involved is low. This implies that the average size of fraud is lower than the sector average—on a simple average basis, about ₹17 lakh for HDFC Bank versus about ₹1.9 crore for SBI. While bank-wise data on type of fraud is not available, the RBI has said that the two categories of cards and internet account for the highest number of fraud cases reported by private banks.