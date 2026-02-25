IDFC First fraud: What does the ₹590-crore scam mean for the bank?

The suspected fraud at IDFC First Bank’s Chandigarh branch, disclosed on 22 February, sent the lender’s shares tumbling as much as 18% by 24 February. Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has assured there is no systemic risk and the Haryana government has de-empanelled the bank for fresh deposits, Mint examines what the episode means for the Warburg Pincus-backed lender.