The suspected fraud at IDFC First Bank’s Chandigarh branch, disclosed on 22 February, sent the lender’s shares tumbling as much as 18% by 24 February. Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has assured there is no systemic risk and the Haryana government has de-empanelled the bank for fresh deposits, Mint examines what the episode means for the Warburg Pincus-backed lender.
IDFC First fraud: What does the ₹590-crore scam mean for the bank?
SummaryMint examines the financial fallout, potential regulatory action, and what the IDFC First Bank fraud means for depositor confidence.
