IDFC First Bank hikes bulk FD rates, now get up to 7.55% on this tenor3 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:49 PM IST
- IDFC First Bank has hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹25 crore.
IDFC First Bank has hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹25 crore. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of January 13, 2023. Following the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years ranging from 5.30 to 7.30 per cent. Deposits maturing in 366 - 399 days will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.55% on bulk deposits where premature withdrawal is not permitted.