IDFC First Bank hikes bulk FD rates, now get up to 7.55% on this tenor

IDFC First Bank bulk FD rates where premature withdrawal is permitted for Rs. 2 crore to 25 crore

The bank now offers an interest rate of 5.30% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 35 days, while IDFC First Bank now offers an interest rate of 5.55% on deposits that mature in the next 36 to 45 days. On deposits with a tenor of 46 to 60 days, IDFC First Bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.60%, and on deposits with a tenor of 61 to 91 days, the bank will be offering an interest rate of 6.15%.