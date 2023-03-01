The private sector lender IDFC First Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. For deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years, the bank is providing interest rates of 3.5% to 7.00%. IDFC First Bank is currently giving a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits maturing in 18 months-1 day - 3 years (549 days to 3 years). On its website, IDFC First Bank noted that the new rates are in effect as of today, March 1, 2023.

IDFC First Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate 3.50% and for those maturing in 30 – 45 days, IDFC First Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.00%. IDFC First Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% on a deposit tenor of 46 – 90 days and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.00% on a deposit tenor of 91 – 180 days. Deposits maturing in 181 days – 366 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75% and those maturing in 367 days – 18 months (367 days to 548 days) will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25%.

The bank currently offers a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 18 months, 1 day to 3 years (549 days to 3 years), while IDFC First Bank also offers an interest rate of 7.00% on deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 10 years. On tax saver fixed deposits maturing in 5 years. IDFC First Bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.00%.

View Full Image IDFC First Bank FD Rates (idfcfirstbank.com)

The benefit for senior citizens will not be accessible for NRE or NRO fixed deposits and will be at an additional premium of 0.50% over the aforementioned rate for resident citizens.

IDFC First Bank also allows recurring deposits with tenors ranging from 6 months to 120 months. On recurring deposits (RDs) maturing in 6 months, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.00% and 6.75% maturing in 9 months.

IDFC First Bank is offering an interest rate of 7.25% on recurring deposits (RDs) maturing in 12 months to 18 months and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.75% on recurring deposits (RDs) maturing in 21 months to 36 months.

RDs maturing in 39 months to 120 months will now fetch an interest rate of 7%. “The incentive for Senior Citizens will be at an additional spread of 0.50% over the above rate and will not be available for NRE or NRO Recurring Deposits," said IDFC First Bank on its website.