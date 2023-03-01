IDFC First Bank hikes FD rates by up to 7.75% effective from today
- The private sector lender IDFC First Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender IDFC First Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. For deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years, the bank is providing interest rates of 3.5% to 7.00%. IDFC First Bank is currently giving a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits maturing in 18 months-1 day - 3 years (549 days to 3 years). On its website, IDFC First Bank noted that the new rates are in effect as of today, March 1, 2023.
