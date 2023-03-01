IDFC First Bank hikes FD rates by up to 7.75% effective from today

IDFC First Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate 3.50% and for those maturing in 30 – 45 days, IDFC First Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.00%. IDFC First Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% on a deposit tenor of 46 – 90 days and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.00% on a deposit tenor of 91 – 180 days. Deposits maturing in 181 days – 366 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75% and those maturing in 367 days – 18 months (367 days to 548 days) will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25%.