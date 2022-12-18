IDFC First Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, senior citizens can now get up to 8%3 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 04:11 PM IST
The private sector lender IDFC First Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on December 21, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 7.00%. The maximum interest rate on deposits at IDFC First Bank that matures in 18 months, 1 day, to 3 years is currently 7.50% for non-senior residents and 8% for senior citizens.