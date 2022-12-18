IDFC First Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, senior citizens can now get up to 8%

IDFC First Bank has mentioned on its website that “ The incentive for Senior Citizens will be at an additional spread of 0.50% over the above rate and will not be available for NRE or NRO Fixed Deposits." According to Section 80C, deposits in Tax Saver FDs up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs are free from income tax, and on such deposit types, the general public may now earn 7% interest and senior citizens can now earn 7.50% interest. If the total interest income from all of your FDs is less than Rs. 40,000 for regular depositors and Rs. 50,000 for senior citizens, no TDS will be withheld from the interest you earn, which will be added to your overall income and taxed according to the applicable slab. A fixed deposit account should be opened with a minimum balance of ₹10,000 to be eligible for fixed deposit benefits of IDFC First Bank.

