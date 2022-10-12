Home / Industry / Banking /  IDFC First Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts

The private sector lender IDFC First Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 10/10/2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 501 to 750 days by up to 35 basis points. IDFC First Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings accounts.

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

IDFC First Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 4.00% on savings account balances of up to 10 Lac, and a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings account balances of more than 10 Lac and up to 50 Cr. Savings bank deposits of more than 50 Cr and up to 100 Cr will now earn a 5.00% interest rate, while deposits of more than 100 Cr and up to 200 Cr will attract a 4.50% interest rate. IDFC First Bank is currently offering a 3.50% interest rate on savings account balances of more than 200 Cr.

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
View Full Image
IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates (idfcfirstbank.com)

IDFC First Bank FD Rates

IDFC First Bank will continue to offer a 3.50% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, and a 4.00% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 - 180 days will continue to pay an interest rate of 4.50%, while deposits maturing in 181 - 364 days will pay an interest rate of 5.75%. IDFC First Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 6.25% on deposits maturing in 365 days to 500 days, while on deposits maturing in 501 days to 749 days, the bank has increased the interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% from 6.50% before.

Fixed deposits maturing in 750 days will now earn 7.25% instead of 6.90%, a 35 basis point increase, while deposits maturing in 751 days to 5 years will continue to earn 6.50%. IDFC First Bank will continue to offer a 6.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in 5 years, 1 day, and 10 years, as well as a 6.50% interest rate on tax-saving deposits maturing in 5 years. The inducement for senior citizens will be 0.50% higher than the standard rate and will not be accessible for NRO Fixed Deposits.

MINT PREMIUM See All
IDFC First Bank FD Rates
View Full Image
IDFC First Bank FD Rates (idfcfirstbank.com)
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue