IDFC First Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 06:48 PM IST
The private sector lender IDFC First Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 10/10/2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 501 to 750 days by up to 35 basis points. IDFC First Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings accounts.