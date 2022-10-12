IDFC First Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

IDFC First Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 4.00% on savings account balances of up to ₹10 Lac, and a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings account balances of more than ₹10 Lac and up to ₹50 Cr. Savings bank deposits of more than ₹50 Cr and up to ₹100 Cr will now earn a 5.00% interest rate, while deposits of more than ₹100 Cr and up to ₹200 Cr will attract a 4.50% interest rate. IDFC First Bank is currently offering a 3.50% interest rate on savings account balances of more than ₹200 Cr.