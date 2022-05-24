IDFC First Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

IDFC First Bank formerly offered a 4.75 per cent interest rate, which has been increased by 100 basis points to 5.75 per cent on deposits maturing in 181 days or less than a year, whereas on deposits maturing in 1 year – 2 years the interest rate has been hiked by 25 bps from 5.75% to 6%. The bank will continue to provide a 6.00 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day – 3 years, 6.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day – 5 years, and 6.00 per cent on deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day – 10 years. The bank will maintain its 6.25 per cent interest rate on 5-year tax saver fixed deposits. Senior citizens will be eligible for an additional 0.50 per cent premium over and above the regular rate, which will not be applicable for NRE or NRO Fixed Deposits.