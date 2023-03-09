IDFC First Bank hikes savings account interest rates, now earn as high as 6.75%2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:23 PM IST
- One of the top lenders in the private sector, IDFC First Bank, announced a hike in interest rates on savings bank accounts.
One of the top lenders in the private sector, IDFC First Bank, announced a hike in interest rates on savings bank accounts. In order to serve customers seeking savings accounts with higher interest rates, the bank issued this announcement today, 09/03/2023. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 6.75% on savings accounts as a result of the modification, and IDFC First Bank savings account interest rates will be applicable to domestic, NRE, and NRO savings deposits. The bank has stated that interest on savings accounts would be determined on a progressive basis.
