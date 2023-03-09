Home / Industry / Banking /  IDFC First Bank hikes savings account interest rates, now earn as high as 6.75%
Back

IDFC First Bank hikes savings account interest rates, now earn as high as 6.75%

2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:23 PM IST Vipul Das
The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 6.75% on savings accounts as a result of the modification, and IDFC First Bank savings account interest rates will be applicable to domestic, NRE, and NRO savings deposits. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 6.75% on savings accounts as a result of the modification, and IDFC First Bank savings account interest rates will be applicable to domestic, NRE, and NRO savings deposits. (MINT_PRINT)

  • One of the top lenders in the private sector, IDFC First Bank, announced a hike in interest rates on savings bank accounts.

One of the top lenders in the private sector, IDFC First Bank, announced a hike in interest rates on savings bank accounts. In order to serve customers seeking savings accounts with higher interest rates, the bank issued this announcement today, 09/03/2023. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 6.75% on savings accounts as a result of the modification, and IDFC First Bank savings account interest rates will be applicable to domestic, NRE, and NRO savings deposits. The bank has stated that interest on savings accounts would be determined on a progressive basis.

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

The bank now offers an interest rate of 4.00% on savings account balances up to 10 Lac, while IDFC First Bank now offers a maximum interest rate of 6.75% on savings account balances over 10 Lac but below 50 Cr. For savings accounts with balances of more than 50 crore but less than 100 crore, IDFC First Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.00%, and for accounts with balances of more than 100 crore but less than 200 crore, the bank is presently offering a 4.50% interest rate. The current interest rate offered by IDFC First Bank on savings account balances of more than 200 Cr is 3.50%.

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
View Full Image
IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates (idfcfirstbank.com)

On its website, IDFC First Bank mentioned the examples below to describe how interest on savings accounts will be calculated on a progressive basis.

1. In case your account balance with us is Rs. 25,000, the interest payable to you will be 4% on the entire Rs. 25,000.

2. In case your account balance with us is Rs. 5 lacs, the interest payable to you will be 4% on the entire amount of Rs. 5 lacs.

3. In case your account balance with us is Rs. 50 lacs, the interest payable to you will be 4% on Rs. 10 lacs and 6.75% on Rs. 40 lacs.

4. In case your account balance with us is Rs. 5.3 crores, the interest payable to you will be 4% on Rs. 10 lacs and 6.75% on Rs. 5.2 crores.

Savings bank account interest is determined on daily end-of-day balances in accordance with Reserve Bank of India guidelines. The interest on savings bank accounts is paid out on a monthly basis and the appropriate interest rate slab's progressive balances will be utilized by IDFC First Bank to determine interest.

Higher POS limits, free and unlimited ATM transactions, and other advantages are examples of numerous features and advantages of the IDFC FIRST Bank savings account. To create a savings account online with IDFC FIRST Bank, a minimum of 25,000 or 10,000 is required based on the account type. IDFC FIRST Bank offers one of the highest interest rates in the industry, up to 6.75% for savings account customers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout