IDFC First Bank hikes savings account interest rates, now earn as high as 6.75%

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

The bank now offers an interest rate of 4.00% on savings account balances up to ₹10 Lac, while IDFC First Bank now offers a maximum interest rate of 6.75% on savings account balances over ₹10 Lac but below ₹50 Cr. For savings accounts with balances of more than ₹50 crore but less than ₹100 crore, IDFC First Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.00%, and for accounts with balances of more than ₹100 crore but less than ₹200 crore, the bank is presently offering a 4.50% interest rate. The current interest rate offered by IDFC First Bank on savings account balances of more than ₹200 Cr is 3.50%.