IDFC First Bank has announced the launch of the "Ghar Ghar Ration" Program, an Employee-funded program for its low-income customers whose livelihoods are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Ghar Ghar Ration is a unique employee-led initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank where employees have contributed their personal income to help those in need in these testing times. We are proud to be a customer-FIRST bank and be of assistance to them in every way possible," the bank tweeted.

#GharGharRation is a unique employee-led initiative by #IDFCFIRSTBank where employees have contributed their personal income to help those in need in these testing times. We are proud to be a customer-FIRST bank and be of assistance to them in every way possible.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qERKrrPZqj — IDFC FIRST Bank (@IDFCFIRSTBank) June 11, 2021

Here is all you need to know about IDFC First Bank's 'Ghar Ghar Ration' program

1) The program involves the supply of ration kits to 50,000 low-income customers whose livelihood have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

2) Employees are procuring ration kits comprising 10 kg rice/flour, 2 kg dal (lentils), 1 kg sugar and salt, 1 kg cooking oil, 5 packets of assorted spices, tea and biscuits and other essentials needed to support a small family for about a month.

3)In rural locations, the ration kits are delivered physically by employees and in urban locations, employees provide pre-paid cards worth Rs. 1800 to affected customers, which can be used to buy such essential supplies.

4) Under the pilot program, employees have already distributed 1000 ration kits in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana successfully.

5) Employees of the Bank contributed one day to one month's salary for the purpose.

The Bank has also launched a comprehensive Employee COVID Care Scheme 2021 to support the families of employees who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, with retrospective effect from the start of the pandemic.

