MUMBAI : Private sector lender IDFC First Bank on Tuesday said it has raised ₹1,500 crore through private placement of unsecured, subordinated, rated, listed, non-convertible, Basel III-compliant tier 2 bonds for a face value of ₹1 crore each.

The bonds shall be redeemed in accordance with the terms of issue on its original maturity of 10 years, however, a call option may be exercised at the sole discretion of the bank after completion of 5 years from the date of allotment and yearly thereafter, and subject to fulfilment of extant regulatory provisions, it said.

The subscription participation came from domestic investors including Life Insurance Corporation of India which subscribed to more than 60% of the issue size.

Sudhanshu Jain, chief financial officer, IDFC First Bank said, “We are delighted as this is the maiden tier-2 issuance of bonds by the bank since its inception. The initial issue size was of Rs. 1,000 crore with a green shoe option to retain over-subscription up to ₹500 crore. I am happy to say that the issue was oversubscribed to the maximum level by the marquee domestic investors including the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and this showcases the strong interest for our paper in the market."

Jain said that with this tier-2 capital raise, the capital adequacy would be enhanced to 16.5%. “We see strong credit demand in our business lines and such capital will help to boost our overall growth prospects," he said.

