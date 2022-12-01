IDFC First Bank revises FD rates, now get up to 7.25% on a tenor of 750 days

IDFC First Bank FD Rates

The bank is offering a 3.50% interest rate on FDs maturing in 7 to 29 days, while IDFC First Bank is offering a 4.00% interest rate on FDs maturing in 30 to 90 days. For deposits that mature in 91 to 180 days and in 181 to 364 days, respectively, IDFC First Bank is offering interest rates of 4.50% and 6.00%. Deposits that mature in 365 days to 500 days will now earn 6.50% interest, while those that mature in 501 days to 749 days will now earn 6.75% interest. On FDs maturing in 750 days, the bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25% and on those maturing in 751 days to 5 years, IDFC First Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.50%. IDFC First Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits maturing in 5 years – 1 day - 10 years and an interest rate of 6.50% on tax-saving deposits of 5 years.