IDFC First Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Now get up to 6%

IDFC First Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts, and now savings account holders will get up to 6%.
1 min read . 10:02 AM ISTVipul Das

  • IDFC First Bank, a private sector lender, has modified interest rates on savings accounts. The bank announced this on June 1, 2022, and customers would now get a maximum interest rate of 6% on their savings accounts.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IDFC First Bank, a private sector lender, has modified interest rates on savings accounts. The bank announced this on June 1, 2022, and customers would now get a maximum interest rate of 6% on their savings accounts as a result of the modification.

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

The rate of interest applicable on savings account balances up to 10 lakh is 4.00 per cent per annum. The bank would give its savings account holders a maximum interest rate of 6% on balances of more than 10 lakh and up to 10 crore. IDFC First Bank is now giving a 5% interest rate on savings account balances of more than 10 crore to 100 crore, and a 4.50 per cent interest rate on savings bank deposits of more than 100 crore to less than 200 crore. The interest rate on higher savings account balances of over 200 crore would be 3.50 per cent. Interest on savings bank accounts will be determined on a progressive basis, and interest will be paid on a monthly basis.

View Full Image
IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
The bank also raised interest rates on 7-day to 2-year fixed deposits on May 23, 2022. Following the change, the bank is now giving a 3.50 per cent to 6.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years to the general public. IDFC First Bank now provides a maximum rate of 6.25 per cent on deposits of 3 years 1 day – 5 years, while the interest rate on tax saver deposits of up to 1.5 lakh is now 6.25 per cent. Senior citizens will be eligible for an additional 0.50 per cent premium above the regular rate, which will not be applicable for NRE or NRO Fixed Deposits.