IDFC First Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Now get up to 6%

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

The rate of interest applicable on savings account balances up to ₹10 lakh is 4.00 per cent per annum. The bank would give its savings account holders a maximum interest rate of 6% on balances of more than ₹10 lakh and up to ₹10 crore. IDFC First Bank is now giving a 5% interest rate on savings account balances of more than ₹10 crore to ₹100 crore, and a 4.50 per cent interest rate on savings bank deposits of more than ₹100 crore to less than ₹200 crore. The interest rate on higher savings account balances of over ₹200 crore would be 3.50 per cent. Interest on savings bank accounts will be determined on a progressive basis, and interest will be paid on a monthly basis.