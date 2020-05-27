MUMBAI: IDFC First Bank has witnessed a pick up in consumer durable fiinancing in parts of the country where lockdown curbs have eased.

Speaking to Mint, V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, IDFC First Bank, said the bank will focus on quality especially, given the times, and will look at lending safely.

"We were prepared for the worst. But when lockdown was lifted, we saw some pick up in demand and consumption which was pleasant to see. Durable financing in Bangalore lifted. Maybe there is some pent up demand," Vaidyanathan said.

IDFC First bank reported net profit of ₹72 crore for the quarter ended March, compared a loss of ₹218 crore a year earlier, led by a 40% rise in net interest income and fees. Retail loan book comprised 61% of funded loan assets at ₹57,320 crores. Of this consumer loans accounted for 17% of the book at ₹10,338 crore.

Vaidyanathan added that he expects more customers to opt for moratorium on loan repayment going ahead.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had extended the loan repayment schedule for term loans by another months to 31 August.

So far 35% of the bank's customers have opted for moratorium. It has provided for 100% moratorium for rural financing.

"I think we should give it to them because if we give them time that too legitimately it gives them time to recoup their income and pay back," he added.

The new age private sector lender had made provisions worth ₹225 crore for the impact of covid-19 in the fourth quarter.

"Provisioning is required depending on how customer behaviour evolves. As of now, this ₹225 crore looks appropriate, it is ₹200 crores over and above regulatory requirement", he said.

IDFC First Bank had raised ₹2,000 crore worth of capital by selling shares through a preferential issue to investors led by parent IDFC, and including Warbug Pincus, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bajaj Life Insurance, and HDFC Life Insurance. The fresh capital will improve the bank's core equity capital to 15.5% from 13.3% in March.

Vaidyanathan clarified that the bank is comfortably placed in terms of capital and will not be looking to raise further capital. The ratio of gross non-performing assets to advances was at 2.60% as of March, down from 2.83% in December.

