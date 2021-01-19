IDFC First Bank to offer interest-free cash on credit cards

IDFC First Bank is entering the credit card space with its existing customers on an invitation only basis, but will extend the facility to other customers after March, Madhivanan said. “When you are underwriting the customer, you are underwriting him for a credit limit and giving a certain percentage of that as cash. It has always been positioned as an emergency feature. The industry always tried to charge you both a fee and interest on the cash component to prevent people from taking it or to make money out of it," he said.