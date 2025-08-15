Proxy advisors want shareholders to reject Yes Bank's special privilege to SMBC
IiAS recommendations to investors to reject the proposal that gives Yes Bank's two largest investors (including State Bank of India) special rights will test the resolve of shareholders as the voting for the proposal starts on 18 Aug and ends on 20 Aug. The results will be declared the next day.
BENGALURU : Yes Bank Ltd's decision to give the Japanese Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) the right to place its nominee directors on the lender's key board committees, including the audit and nomination and remuneration panels, has prompted two proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) and Stakeholder Empowerment Services (SES) to recommend investors to vote against the proposal.