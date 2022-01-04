IIFL Finance, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), has launched gold loan products with monthly interest rates starting from 0.54%, which is one of the lowest interest rate offered by a gold loan NBFC. The scheme is available in more than 2,200 branches of IIFL Finance.

According to the press release, "IIFL Gold Loan offers longer tenure, which extends up to 24 months, allowing customers to manage cash flow better. In addition, it offers flexible interest repayment - monthly, bimonthly, quarterly and half-yearly options - to customers based on their requirements."

Customers can walk into any IIFL Finance branch and receive the loan within 30 minutes. The company offers 5 days grace period for interest repayments.

Saurabh Kumar, Business Head - Gold Loans, IIFL Finance said: “IIFL Finance has a loyal customer base with over 70% customers choosing to do business with us again. Our customers include farmers and small entrepreneurs, who have used gold loans to meet their capital needs. They appreciate our lower interest rates, longer tenure, grace period and easy digital repayment options."

IIFL Finance caters to over 60 lakh customers with home loan, gold loan, business loan and microfinance products. IIFL Finance has widened its pan India reach through a network of over 2,200 branches across 600+ locations.

