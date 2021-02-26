IIFL Finance to raise up to 1,000 crore through NCDs

IIFL Finance to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through NCDs1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 11:56 AM IST
- The Fairfax and CDC Group backed IIFL Finance will issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to ₹100 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription up to ₹900 crore
Mumbai: Non-bank lender IIFL Finance on Friday said it will open a public issue of bonds on 3 March 2021, to raise up to ₹1,000 crore, to fund business growth and bolster its capital position.
The Fairfax and CDC Group backed IIFL Finance will issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to ₹100 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription up to ₹900 crore, the lender said in a statement. The bonds offer up to 10.03% yield for a tenor of 87 months and the issue has been rated AA by Crisil and AA+ by Brickwork.
According to IIFL Finance, this rate of 10.03% will be locked in for 87 months and is thus provide an advantage against interest rate fluctuations in future.
Rajesh Rajak, chief financial officer, IIFL Finance said the funds raised will be used to meet credit need of more customers and accelerate its digital process transformation. IIFL Finance’s loan assets under management is ₹42,264 crore, with 90% of the book being of retail origin, focused on small ticket loans.
The NCDs, it said, will be listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), to provide liquidity to investors. The lender added that the bonds would be issued at face value of ₹1,000 and the minimum application size is ₹10,000 across all categories. The public issue opens on 3 March and closes on 23 March, with an option of early closure.
The lead managers to the issue are Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited.
IIFL Finance had a gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 1.61% and a net NPA ratio of 0.77% and its total capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.4% at the end of December 2020. In Q3 FY21, IIFL Finance reported a profit after tax of ₹268 crore.
